Sippican Capital Advisors Purchases 5,455 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $41.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.70, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $51,234.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,809,707.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,261. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

