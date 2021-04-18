Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $574.40 Million

Brokerages expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to post $574.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $563.40 million to $590.70 million. Sleep Number posted sales of $472.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sleep Number.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The company had revenue of $567.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.55 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNBR shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $121.57 on Friday. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $151.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.61 and a 200 day moving average of $96.05.

In other news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $424,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $162,333.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,258,878.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,878 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Sleep Number by 13.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sleep Number by 43.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after buying an additional 67,175 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sleep Number by 1.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sleep Number by 45.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sleep Number (SNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.