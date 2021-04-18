SmartCash Price Down 11% This Week (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. SmartCash has a total market cap of $24.47 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,081.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,268.48 or 0.03974132 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,016.14 or 0.01780170 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.80 or 0.00490171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.27 or 0.00585609 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $345.65 or 0.00605542 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00066840 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $262.92 or 0.00460598 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000085 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

