Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) will report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLNO. Zacks Investment Research raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ SLNO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.15. 967,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,042. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99. Soleno Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 74.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,141 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 119.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 85,880 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. 55.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

