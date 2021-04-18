Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.50 Billion

Analysts expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to report $2.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.57 billion. Sonic Automotive reported sales of $2.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year sales of $11.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $11.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.65 billion to $14.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sonic Automotive.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

SAH stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.83. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $2,706,723.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 858,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,976,302.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $640,505.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,522.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,926 over the last quarter. 33.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonic Automotive (SAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.