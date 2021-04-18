Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Has $13.02 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 7.1% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,896,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Amazon.com by 19.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,399.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,256.38 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,132.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,187.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,940.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.88.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

