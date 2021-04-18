Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $874.83 Million

Equities analysts expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to announce sales of $874.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $799.66 million and the highest is $940.84 million. Southwestern Energy posted sales of $592.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $3.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.05 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

