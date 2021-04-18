SparksPay 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $846.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 39.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 18th. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. SparksPay has a market cap of $48,833.12 and approximately $846.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00010303 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000084 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,787,375 coins and its circulating supply is 9,695,992 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

