SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stake Lessened by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 17.5% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $73,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,464,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,538,000 after buying an additional 686,987 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,606,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,244,000 after buying an additional 109,677 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,963.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,883,000 after buying an additional 96,101 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $21,677,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA opened at $341.86 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $228.30 and a fifty-two week high of $340.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.65.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

