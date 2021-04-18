SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 8.1% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.9% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 29,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 143,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,971,000. Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.1% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $495.56. 33,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,515. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $473.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.25. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $269.51 and a 12-month high of $492.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.