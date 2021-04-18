Spendcoin (SPND) Market Capitalization Reaches $99.08 Million

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 20.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Spendcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $99.08 million and approximately $87,172.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00068655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.21 or 0.00681115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00088367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00038503 BTC.

Spendcoin Coin Profile

Spendcoin (CRYPTO:SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

