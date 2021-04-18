SPINDLE Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $592.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. SPINDLE has a market cap of $633,278.56 and $592.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,994.96 or 0.99870114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00038461 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00012280 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.52 or 0.00563383 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.88 or 0.00401052 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $511.85 or 0.00896895 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.41 or 0.00133887 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004081 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

