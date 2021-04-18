Spirit of America Management Corp NY Decreases Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. The Williams Companies makes up approximately 2.9% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $12,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $182,871,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 770.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,923,000 after buying an additional 3,793,076 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in The Williams Companies by 76,365.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,697,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,265 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in The Williams Companies by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,061,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,370 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in The Williams Companies by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,716,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,915 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $23.62 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

