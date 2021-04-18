Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $4.60 Million Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 29,571 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up approximately 1.1% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.70 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

