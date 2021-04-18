Spirit of America Management Corp NY Increases Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,725 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 555,876 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,757,000 after buying an additional 337,229 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $77.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.42). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

