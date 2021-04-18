Spirit of America Management Corp NY Lowers Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for about 1.7% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.52.

Shares of OKE opened at $51.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

