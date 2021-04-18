Spirit of America Management Corp NY Lowers Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust makes up 1.2% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR opened at $145.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.89.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $117,062.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,719.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.89.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

