Spirit of America Management Corp NY Lowers Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises about 2.0% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 370,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 161,847 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 418,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,455,000 after purchasing an additional 43,311 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:D opened at $78.89 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,944.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

