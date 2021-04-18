Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases 20,264 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,264 shares during the quarter. TC Energy makes up about 1.5% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 18,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in TC Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 178,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in TC Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 507,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,649,000 after acquiring an additional 23,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRP. CIBC raised their price target on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.65.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $47.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6852 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.41%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

