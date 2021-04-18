Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 1,300 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 383,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $136,400,000 after buying an additional 138,943 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard stock opened at $386.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.69. The company has a market capitalization of $383.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $389.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total transaction of $18,711,753.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,680,703,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 784,272 shares of company stock worth $260,633,643. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.37.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

