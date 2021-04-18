Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 2,112 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned approximately 0.08% of Terreno Realty worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 2,239.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TRNO. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

TRNO stock opened at $61.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average is $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $64.24.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.06%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.