Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 610 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.19.

Shares of TMO opened at $492.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $193.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $316.36 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

