Spirit of America Management Corp NY Trims Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $219,493,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,570 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,853,000 after acquiring an additional 944,583 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,819,000 after acquiring an additional 785,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on O. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.89.

NYSE:O opened at $67.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $66.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.94%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.