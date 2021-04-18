Spirit of America Management Corp NY Trims Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $379,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,044,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $289.49 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.30 and a 52-week high of $294.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.63.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

