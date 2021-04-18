Sport and Leisure (SNL) Price Tops $0.12

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 18th. Sport and Leisure has a market cap of $81.58 million and $599,273.00 worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sport and Leisure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sport and Leisure has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000460 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.00130435 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Sport and Leisure Coin Profile

Sport and Leisure (CRYPTO:SNL) is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. Sport and Leisure’s official website is www.snltoken.io . Sport and Leisure’s official Twitter account is @snltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sport and Leisure directly using U.S. dollars.

