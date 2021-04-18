StableUSD (USDS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $93.00

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last week, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00068747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00020392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.12 or 0.00680335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00088292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00038530 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

