Stafi Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.40 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, Stafi has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Stafi coin can now be bought for $2.80 or 0.00004950 BTC on major exchanges. Stafi has a market capitalization of $31.40 million and $7.57 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00052071 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.36 or 0.00343743 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00009259 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00027911 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00009813 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stafi Profile

Stafi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

