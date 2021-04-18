Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,930 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $118.34 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $116.89. The stock has a market cap of $139.32 billion, a PE ratio of 153.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.35.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

