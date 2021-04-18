Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Increased by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,890 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.34. 5,777,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,410,116. The company has a market capitalization of $139.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $116.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.35.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.