Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 659,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of SCS stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.61. 319,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,682. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.22.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $677.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Steelcase by 70.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Steelcase by 16.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 40,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the first quarter valued at about $3,194,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Steelcase by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 125,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

