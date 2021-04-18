StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Short Interest Up 41.9% in March

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,270,000 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the March 15th total of 5,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,138,000. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $288,922,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in StoneCo by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,706,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,686 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at $51,214,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in StoneCo by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,904,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,845,000 after buying an additional 774,860 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STNE opened at $68.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.12. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 111.92 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

STNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

