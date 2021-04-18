StormX Trading 21.8% Lower This Week (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 18th. One StormX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0558 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StormX has a market cap of $469.50 million and $64.56 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, StormX has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00069312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.38 or 0.00677494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00089196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00039276 BTC.

About StormX

STMX is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,412,333,047 coins. The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

Buying and Selling StormX

