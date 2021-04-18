STRAKS (STAK) Market Cap Reaches $110,633.01

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 18th. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $110,633.01 and approximately $13.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 48.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,542.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,240.22 or 0.03962044 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $276.25 or 0.00488580 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $969.09 or 0.01713927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $339.13 or 0.00599792 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $337.29 or 0.00596530 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00068288 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $257.03 or 0.00454585 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000089 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.