Strategic Investment Advisors MI Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 107,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,520,000 after purchasing an additional 17,838 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 15,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.19. 103,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,300,416. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.35. The firm has a market cap of $337.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $868,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

