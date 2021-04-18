Streamr Reaches Market Capitalization of $142.85 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Streamr has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a total market cap of $142.85 million and $10.25 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00063521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00019781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.17 or 0.00661196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00085540 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00037531 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 869,250,679 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.