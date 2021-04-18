Streamr Trading 20.8% Lower This Week (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC on exchanges. Streamr has a total market cap of $153.41 million and $9.19 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00072965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00091283 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $393.07 or 0.00688620 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00043245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

DATA is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 869,250,679 coins. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.