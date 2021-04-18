Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.13.

SMU.UN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$15.75 price objective for the company.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

SMU.UN opened at C$15.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.00. The stock has a market cap of C$2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of C$9.08 and a twelve month high of C$15.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.