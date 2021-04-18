Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Short Interest Up 42.4% in March

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 436,300 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the March 15th total of 306,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Superior Drilling Products has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.44.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Superior Drilling Products had a negative return on equity of 41.60% and a negative net margin of 19.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Superior Drilling Products will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

