Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the March 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 554,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sweet Earth stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23. Sweet Earth has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.55.

Sweet Earth Company Profile

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp Cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers cosmetics products, including hemp hydrating oat and honey facial cleanser, balancing jasmine body oil, hydration cream, salve, lip balm, hydrating cleanser, hand sanitizer, balancing body oil, organic body scrub, rejuvenating salt soak, and muscle recovery rub.

