Switcheo 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.13 Million (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Switcheo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0777 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. Switcheo has a market capitalization of $103.95 million and $1.13 million worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Switcheo has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Switcheo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00066280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.14 or 0.00278095 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004410 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00029176 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $405.35 or 0.00721970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,155.99 or 1.00019441 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $471.71 or 0.00840166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Switcheo

Switcheo’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,404,076,301 coins and its circulating supply is 1,338,313,879 coins. Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Buying and Selling Switcheo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Switcheo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switcheo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.