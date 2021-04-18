Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires New Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $450,351,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,020,000 after acquiring an additional 381,280 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $63,301,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after acquiring an additional 269,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,892,000 after acquiring an additional 260,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.71.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,475.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.35. 1,906,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,183. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.93 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

