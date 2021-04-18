Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $383.63. 3,252,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,992,366. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $250.00 and a 52 week high of $382.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.25.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

