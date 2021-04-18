Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases 1,675 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,352,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,802,023. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.71. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.