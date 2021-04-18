Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases New Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 58,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Shares of PAVE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206,932 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average is $21.45.

