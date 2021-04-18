Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases Shares of 23,406 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $228,885.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,727,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

CL stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.70. 8,135,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,935,042. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $65.54 and a one year high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.55.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.