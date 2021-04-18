Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Synopsys by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNPS opened at $260.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.86 and a 52-week high of $300.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.62.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SNPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

