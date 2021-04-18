Tael 24-Hour Volume Hits $775,262.00 (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Tael has a total market cap of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tael coin can currently be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.20, $62.56, $24.72 and $119.16. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tael alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00068747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00020392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $379.12 or 0.00680335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00088292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00038530 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

WABI is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.72, $119.16, $10.00, $4.92, $6.32, $18.11, $45.75, $62.56, $13.96, $7.20, $5.22 and $34.91. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.