Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Short Interest Update

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 770,100 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 191,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Team in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TISI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Team during the first quarter worth $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Team by 9.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 40,313 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Team during the third quarter worth $191,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Team by 239.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 24,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Team by 284.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 75,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Team stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.93. 85,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,100. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. Team has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The company has a market capitalization of $337.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.14.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.28). Team had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $207.30 million for the quarter.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

