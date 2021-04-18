TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,665 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of TEGNA worth $8,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGNA. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in TEGNA by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TGNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.