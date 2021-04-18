TENA Price Hits $1.21 on Major Exchanges (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One TENA coin can now be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00002121 BTC on popular exchanges. TENA has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and $33,775.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TENA has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TENA

TENA (CRYPTO:TENA) is a coin. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,535 coins. TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

TENA Coin Trading

